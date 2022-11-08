Into the Dark: New Year, New You

In the era of “self-care” mania, a group of millennial friends gather for a girls’ night reunion on New Year’s Eve to reconnect and reminisce. But as they begin to rehash old memories and revisit an old party game of “Never, Have I Ever,” gripes and secrets they’ve been harboring manifest in nefarious and surprising ways.
|Suki Waterhouse
|Alexis
|Carly Chaikin
|Danielle Williams
|Kirby Howell-Baptiste
|Kayla
|Melissa Bergland
|Chloe
|Isabella Acres
|Kelsey
|Michelle Haro
|Frankie
