Not Available

Into the Dark: New Year, New You

  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Blumhouse Television

In the era of “self-care” mania, a group of millennial friends gather for a girls’ night reunion on New Year’s Eve to reconnect and reminisce. But as they begin to rehash old memories and revisit an old party game of “Never, Have I Ever,” gripes and secrets they’ve been harboring manifest in nefarious and surprising ways.

Cast

Suki WaterhouseAlexis
Carly ChaikinDanielle Williams
Kirby Howell-BaptisteKayla
Melissa BerglandChloe
Isabella AcresKelsey
Michelle HaroFrankie

