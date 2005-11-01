Match Point is Woody Allen’s satire of the British High Society and the ambition of a young tennis instructor to enter into it. Yet when he must decide between two women - one assuring him his place in high society, and the other that would bring him far from it - palms start to sweat and a dark psychological match in his head begins.
|Scarlett Johansson
|Nola Rice
|Emily Mortimer
|Chloe Hewett Wilton
|Brian Cox
|Alec Hewett
|Penelope Wilton
|Eleanor Hewett
|James Nesbitt
|Detective Banner
|Ewen Bremner
|Inspector Dowd
