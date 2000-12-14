2000

Dude, Where’s My Car?

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 14th, 2000

Studio

Alcon Entertainment

Jesse and Chester, two bumbling stoners, wake up one morning from a night of partying and cannot remember where they parked their car. They encounter a variety of people while looking for it, including their angry girlfriends, an angry street gang, a transexual stripper, a cult of alien seeking fanatics, and aliens in human form looking for a mystical device that could save or destroy the world.

Cast

Seann William ScottChester
Jennifer GarnerWanda
Marla SokoloffWilma
Kristy SwansonChristie Boner
David HermanNelson
Hal SparksZoltan

View Full Cast >

Images