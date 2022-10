Not Available

For many French, who fought bravely, the First World War was to be the "all wars." Yet within two decades, Europe, and France in particular, was slipping again into the barbarism and cruelty of another conflict. The dreams of peace were dashed, and a new generation thrown into chaos. What sinister sequences preceded the Second World War? Back to the tragic events throughout the chronicle of a time nourished by passions and agitation, dominated by powerful personalities.