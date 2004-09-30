2004

Ladder 49

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 2004

Studio

Beacon Communications

Under the watchful eye of his mentor Captain Mike Kennedy, probationary firefighter Jack Morrison matures into a seasoned veteran at a Baltimore fire station. Jack has reached a crossroads, however, as the sacrifices he's made have put him in harm's way innumerable times and significantly impacted his relationship with his wife and kids.

Cast

Joaquin PhoenixJack Morrison
John TravoltaCaptain Mike Kennedy
Jacinda BarrettLinda Morrison
Robert PatrickLenny Richter
Morris ChestnutTommy Drake
Billy BurkeDennis Gauquin

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images