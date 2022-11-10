It's been six days since the attack on Pearl Harbor. Panic grips California, supposedly the next target of the Japanese forces. Everywhere in California, people are suffering from war nerves. Chaos erupts all over the state. An Army Air Corps Captain, a civilian with a deranged sense of Nationalism, civilian defenders, and a Motor Pool crew all end up chasing a Japanese sub planning to attack LA.
|Dan Aykroyd
|Sgt. Frank Tree
|Ned Beatty
|Ward Douglas
|John Belushi
|Capt. Wild Bill Kelso
|Lorraine Gary
|Joan Douglas
|Murray Hamilton
|Claude Crumn
|Christopher Lee
|Capt. Wolfgang von Kleinschmidt
