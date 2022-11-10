Not Available

1941

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Columbia Pictures

It's been six days since the attack on Pearl Harbor. Panic grips California, supposedly the next target of the Japanese forces. Everywhere in California, people are suffering from war nerves. Chaos erupts all over the state. An Army Air Corps Captain, a civilian with a deranged sense of Nationalism, civilian defenders, and a Motor Pool crew all end up chasing a Japanese sub planning to attack LA.

Cast

Dan AykroydSgt. Frank Tree
Ned BeattyWard Douglas
John BelushiCapt. Wild Bill Kelso
Lorraine GaryJoan Douglas
Murray HamiltonClaude Crumn
Christopher LeeCapt. Wolfgang von Kleinschmidt

