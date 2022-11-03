1942: A Love Story

In 1942 the British ruled India, a time when people were either working for the British or rallying for underground meetings and protests against them. Amidst this background, Naren Singh, falls in love with Rajeshwari Pathak. But their romance is not an easy one, for Naren comes from a wealthy, British supporting, family. But Rajeshwari is poor and is fighting against the British.
|Jackie Shroff
|Shubhankar
|Manisha Koirala
|Rajeshwari Pathak
|Anupam Kher
|Raghuvir Pathak
|Danny Denzongpa
|Major Hisht
|Brian Glover
|General Douglas
|Anil Kapoor
|Naren Singh
