The Terminal

Viktor Navorski is a man without a country; his plane took off just as a coup d'etat exploded in his homeland, leaving it in shambles, and now he's stranded at Kennedy Airport, where he's holding a passport that nobody recognizes. While quarantined in the transit lounge until authorities can figure out what to do with him, Viktor simply goes on living -- and courts romance with a beautiful flight attendant.
|Tom Hanks
|Viktor Navorski
|Catherine Zeta-Jones
|Amelia Warren
|Stanley Tucci
|Frank Dixon
|Chi McBride
|Mulroy
|Diego Luna
|Enrique Cruz
|Barry Shabaka Henley
|Thurman
