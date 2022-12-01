1965: India's Battles & Heroes

Not Available

1965-INDIA'S BATTLES AND HEROES follows a chronological recounting of the events that led to the war till the signing of the ceasefire agreement between the nations in 1966 at Tashkent, Russia. With a sneak peek into the regimental histories of the respective five Army men, the film speaks of a journey that the Indian Army took with a visual combination of archival footage of 1965 and present-day recreated footage. High-end 3D graphics of the main battle tanks of 1965 enhance the look of the film while establishing the ground level challenges that the Army faced with older technology. 1965-INDIA'S BATTLES AND HEROES, thus, recollects India's journey as it defends its borders from Pakistani aggression in the year 1965. 1965-INDIA'S BATTLES AND HEROES recounts the significant 1965 India-Pakistan War and focuses on the five major battles that took place during the war. It commemorates the bravery of the five Army men who stood out for their exceptional commitment to their motherland.