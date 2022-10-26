Two rebellious youths, Ralph and Scott, find themselves struggling with adulthood as the Vietnam War rages. Feeling trapped in their small town, Scott battles with his conservative veteran father, Cliff, and Ralph deals with his desperately sexual mother, Ev. When tragic news arrives from overseas, the entire town, inspired by Ralph and Scott's antiwar efforts, reevaluates its attitude toward the war.
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Ralph Carr
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Scott Clifton Denny
|Bruce Dern
|Cliff Denny
|Mariette Hartley
|Jessie Denny
|Winona Ryder
|Beth Carr
|Joanna Cassidy
|Ev Carr
