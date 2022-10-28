1975 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Not Available

Formula One 1975 Review - Lauda and Ferrari no. 1 is the DVD review of the 1975 Formula 1 season. This was the year when the prancing horse got its spring back, when Niki Lauda in the new Ferrari 312T won the Formula One Drivers Championship. 1975 was the year when the prancing horse got its spring back. The early decade had been a challenging period for Ferrari, as they struggled to find a body shape that would do justice to the brute force of the V12 engine. Enter Niki Lauda and his brand new car - the Ferrari 312T. It proved to be an irresistible combination that would be unstoppable.