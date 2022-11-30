1977 VFL Grand Final Replay

Not Available

The 1977 VFL Grand Final was an Australian rules football game contested between the North Melbourne Football Club and the Collingwood Football Club, held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on 24 September 1977. It was the 81st annual Grand Final of the Victorian Football League, to determine the premiers for the 1977 VFL season. The game ended in a draw, leading to a replay between the two teams one week later, on 1 October 1977 again at the MCG. North Melbourne won the replay by a margin of 27 points, that club's second premiership victory.