2001

American Pie 2

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

August 9th, 2001

Studio

Universal Pictures

The whole gang are back and as close as ever. They decide to get even closer by spending the summer together at a beach house. They decide to hold the biggest party ever to be seen, even if the preparation doesn't always go to plan. Especially when Stifler, Finch and Jim become more close to each other than they ever want to be and when Jim mistakes super glue for lubricant...

Cast

Jason BiggsJim Levenstein
Thomas Ian NicholasKevin Myers
Chris KleinChris 'Oz' Ostreicher
Seann William ScottSteve Stifler
Eddie Kaye ThomasPaul Finch
Shannon ElizabethNadia

