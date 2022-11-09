Not Available

A Real Young Girl

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Films de la Boétie

Bored and restless, Alice spends much of her time lusting after Jim, a local sawmill worker. When not lusting after him, Alice fills the hours with such pursuits as writing her name on a mirror with vaginal secretions and wandering the fields with her underwear around her ankles. And, in true teenaged tradition, she spends a lot of time writing in her diary.

Cast

Charlotte AlexandraAlice Bonnard
Hiram KellerJim
Rita MaidenMme Bonnard
Bruno BalpM. Bonnard
Georges GuéretMartial
Shirley StolerGrocer

View Full Cast >

Images