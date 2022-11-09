A Real Young Girl

Bored and restless, Alice spends much of her time lusting after Jim, a local sawmill worker. When not lusting after him, Alice fills the hours with such pursuits as writing her name on a mirror with vaginal secretions and wandering the fields with her underwear around her ankles. And, in true teenaged tradition, she spends a lot of time writing in her diary.
|Charlotte Alexandra
|Alice Bonnard
|Hiram Keller
|Jim
|Rita Maiden
|Mme Bonnard
|Bruno Balp
|M. Bonnard
|Georges Guéret
|Martial
|Shirley Stoler
|Grocer
View Full Cast >