xXx: State of the Union

Ice Cube stars as Darius Stone, a thrill-seeking troublemaker whose criminal record and extreme sports obsession make him the perfect candidate to be the newest XXX agent. He must save the U.S. government from a deadly conspiracy led by five-star general and Secretary of Defense George Deckert (played by Willem Dafoe).
|Ice Cube
|Darius Stone / xXx
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Agent Augustus Gibbons
|Willem Dafoe
|Gen. George Octavius Deckert
|Scott Speedman
|Agent Kyle Steele
|Peter Strauss
|President James Sandford
|Xzibit
|Zeke
