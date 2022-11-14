Not Available

Rear Window

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paramount

Professional photographer L.B. "Jeff" Jeffries breaks his leg while getting an action shot at an auto race. Confined to his New York apartment, he spends his time looking out of the rear window observing the neighbors. He begins to suspect that a man across the courtyard may have murdered his wife. Jeff enlists the help of his high society fashion-consultant girlfriend Lisa Freemont and his visiting nurse Stella to investigate.

Cast

James StewartL. B. Jefferies
Grace KellyLisa Carol Fremont
Wendell CoreyDet. Lt. Thomas J. Doyle
Thelma RitterStella
Raymond BurrLars Thorwald
Judith EvelynMiss Lonelyheart

Images

