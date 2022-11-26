199 Little Heroes

Not Available

What does the simplest of phrases “going to school” mean for children in different places of the world? What do they see and what do they experience? The everyday “journeys” to school around the globe are fascinating and full of surprises. An international documentary series that follows children at the four corners of the planet on their way from home to school. Their personalities are as varied as the landscapes in which they live. These children guide us through the endless diversity of landscapes across various continents and share their dreams, as well as their fears – of child labor, war, and delinquency – while praising the beauty of nature and the importance of friendship. We see the world through their eyes.