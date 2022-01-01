Not Available

6th October, 1990. AFL Grand Final, Collingwood Magpies Vs Essendon Bombers. Final score: Collingwood 13.11 (89) - Essendon 5.11 (41). The 1990 AFL Grand Final was an Australian rules football game contested between the Collingwood Football Club and the Essendon Football Club, held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on 6 October 1990. It was the 94th annual Grand Final of the Australian Football League (formerly the Victorian Football League), staged to determine the premiers for the 1990 AFL season. The match, attended by 98,944 spectators, was won by Collingwood by a margin of 48 points, marking that club's 14th premiership victory.