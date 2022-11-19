1991 FIA Formula One World Championship Season Review

Not Available

1991 was the year when the normally dominant Honda Marlboro McLaren team received a shock! The Williams-Renaults, when reliable, were by far the most competitive cars in the Championship. Ayrton Senna thoroughly dominated the early races of the '91 Championship but it soon developed into a tense-way battle as Nigel Mansell clawed his Williams-Renault into contention. The FIA F1 World championship continues to be at the pinnacle of world motorsport. The reason is clearly shown in this compilation packed with unseen film material including interviews and on-board camera shots held back especially for you to enjoy.