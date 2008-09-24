2008

Eagle Eye

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 2008

Studio

KMP Film Invest

Jerry Shaw (Shia LaBeouf) and Rachel Holloman (Michelle Monaghan) are two strangers whose lives are suddenly thrown into turmoil by a mysterious woman they have never met. Threatening their lives and family, the unseen caller uses everyday technology to control their actions and push them into increasing danger. As events escalate, Jerry and Rachel become the country's most-wanted fugitives and must figure out what is happening to them.

Cast

Michelle MonaghanRachel Holloman
Rosario DawsonZoe Perez
Michael ChiklisDefense Secretary Callister
Anthony MackieMajor William Bowman
Billy Bob ThorntonThomas Morgan
Ethan EmbryAgent Toby Grant

View Full Cast >

Images