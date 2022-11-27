Not Available

My Neighbor Totoro

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Ghibli

Two sisters move to the country with their father in order to be closer to their hospitalized mother, and discover the surrounding trees are inhabited by Totoros, magical spirits of the forest. When the youngest runs away from home, the older sister seeks help from the spirits to find her.

Cast

Noriko HidakaSatsuki (voice)
Hitoshi TakagiTotoro (voice)
Chika SakamotoMei (voice)
Shigesato ItoiTatsuo Kusakabe (voice)
Sumi ShimamotoYasuko Kusakabe (voice)
Tanie KitabayashiKanta no obâsan (voz)

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images