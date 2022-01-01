Not Available

The century is coming to an end, and New York City is freaking out. "1999" takes place at a New Year's Eve party on December 31, 1999. As a group of neurotic characters gather at a Greenwich Village apartment, everyone struggles to come to terms with their identities, relationships, and self-doubts before the millennium turns. The partygoers are astonished and reawakened as passions flare and ignite, gunshots are fired, battling lovers reunite, and as the new century dawns, all are joined in the curious sense that the best is yet to come.