Unishe April (1994) is an award-winning feature film directed by Rituparno Ghosh. The film is in Bengali. It stars Aparna Sen, Debashree Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dipankar Dey. The film's music is composed by Jyotishka Dasgupta. It won two National Film Awards in 1995, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. It is a loose remake of the 1978 Ingmar Bergman film Autumn Sonata.