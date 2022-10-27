Antoine, 13, spends the summer vacation with his parents in a rented cottage on an island in the middle of the Saint-Lawrence River. His neighbour, 17-year-old Anna, is an enigmatic and lively young woman. Antoine begins to experience the first stirrings of love-which soon yield a troubling brew of anxiety, desire and obsession. He eventually comes across a terrible secret that will forever change his life.
|Marianne Fortier
|Anna
|Pierre-Luc Brillant
|Karl
|Johanne-Marie Tremblay
|Repeater
|Benoît Gouin
|François
|Jean-Alexandre Létourneau
|Max
|Antoine Desrochers
|Félix
