1st Love

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Antoine, 13, spends the summer vacation with his parents in a rented cottage on an island in the middle of the Saint-Lawrence River. His neighbour, 17-year-old Anna, is an enigmatic and lively young woman. Antoine begins to experience the first stirrings of love-which soon yield a troubling brew of anxiety, desire and obsession. He eventually comes across a terrible secret that will forever change his life.

Cast

Marianne FortierAnna
Pierre-Luc BrillantKarl
Johanne-Marie TremblayRepeater
Benoît GouinFrançois
Jean-Alexandre LétourneauMax
Antoine DesrochersFélix

