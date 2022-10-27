A police profiler has just returned from psychiatric leave only to find that he is caught up in a serial killer's rampage. Fighting to keep buried the trauma of his childhood, he must confront the all too-familiar flesh masks that the killer leaves on the faces of his victims. He must face his own demons along with the killer to save his small eroding existence.
|Mark Pellegrino
|John Tyler
|Teri Polo
|Amanda Richardson
|Kevin Pollak
|Dr. Simmons
|Mark Thompson
|Russell Spivey
|Kenton Duty
|Young Russell (uncredited)
