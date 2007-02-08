2 Days In Paris

Adam Goldberg delivers "an uproarious study in transatlantic culture panic" as Jack, an anxious, hypochondriac-prone New Yorker vacationing throughout Europe with his breezy, free-spirited Parisian girlfriend, Marion. But when they make a two-day stop in Marion's hometown, the couple's romantic trip takes a turn as Jack is exposed to Marion's sexually perverse and emotionally unstable family.
|Adam Goldberg
|Jack
|Daniel Brühl
|Lucas
|Adan Jodorowsky
|Mathieu
|Alexandre Nahon
|Manu
|Albert Delpy
|Jeannot
|Alexia Landeau
|Rose - Marion's Sister
