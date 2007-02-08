2007

2 Days In Paris

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

February 8th, 2007

Studio

3L Filmproduktion GmbH

Adam Goldberg delivers "an uproarious study in transatlantic culture panic" as Jack, an anxious, hypochondriac-prone New Yorker vacationing throughout Europe with his breezy, free-spirited Parisian girlfriend, Marion. But when they make a two-day stop in Marion's hometown, the couple's romantic trip takes a turn as Jack is exposed to Marion's sexually perverse and emotionally unstable family.

Cast

Adam GoldbergJack
Daniel BrühlLucas
Adan JodorowskyMathieu
Alexandre NahonManu
Albert DelpyJeannot
Alexia LandeauRose - Marion's Sister

