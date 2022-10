Not Available

20 LIES, 4 PARENTS AND A LITTLE EGG tells the story of Sjors and Bert, a gay male couple who are unexpectedly introduced to the 15 year-old adolescent Dylan. Dylan was the product of a sperm donation that Sjors had forgotten he had ever made. But after his eviction by his mother and girlfriend, the boy has turned up on Sjors and Bert's doorstep, and the lives of everybody will be changed forever.