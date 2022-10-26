1957

20 Million Miles to Earth

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 7th, 1957

Studio

Morningside Productions

When the first manned flight to Venus returns to Earth, the rocket crash-lands in the Mediterranean near a small Italian fishing village. The locals manage to save one of the astronauts Colonel Calder, the mission commander. A young boy also recovers what turns out to be a specimen of an alien creature. Growing at a fantastic rate, it manages to escape and eventually threatens the city of Rome.

Cast

Joan TaylorMarisa Leonardo
Frank PugliaDr. Leonardo
John ZarembaDr. Judson
Thomas Browne HenryMaj. Gen. A.D. McIntosh
Bart BravermanPepe
Tito VuoloCommissario Unte

View Full Cast >

Images