20 Million Miles to Earth

When the first manned flight to Venus returns to Earth, the rocket crash-lands in the Mediterranean near a small Italian fishing village. The locals manage to save one of the astronauts Colonel Calder, the mission commander. A young boy also recovers what turns out to be a specimen of an alien creature. Growing at a fantastic rate, it manages to escape and eventually threatens the city of Rome.
|Joan Taylor
|Marisa Leonardo
|Frank Puglia
|Dr. Leonardo
|John Zaremba
|Dr. Judson
|Thomas Browne Henry
|Maj. Gen. A.D. McIntosh
|Bart Braverman
|Pepe
|Tito Vuolo
|Commissario Unte
