20 Minute Yoga - Weight Loss

Shed unwanted pounds and burn calories with this challenging and fun new yoga workout. Sara Ivanhoe's Weight Loss program will help you achieve a firm and toned body while improving your flexibility. She'll help you attain your weight goals by leading you through a fluid series of yoga movements designed to boost your heart rate and burn fat. This workout will strengthen your muscles and boost your energy. The routines are designed for all levels, and will leave you feeling revitalized and ready to achieve your goals.