20 Years Ago Today - Live Aid

This concert film was created for the London premiére launch of Live Aid on dvd in November 2004. It contains selected highlights of the marathon fundraising concert that took place across two continents with worldwide TV coverage on july 13, 1985. The event was never re-broadcast and never available until the release of the Live Aid 4-dvd set almost 20 years later. The 52-minute premiére version allows you to relive the experience that was Live Aid with songs and excerpts from more than 40 live performances from the event