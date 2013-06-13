2013

200 Cartas

  • Romance
  • Comedy

200 Cartas is a romantic comedy about the life of a Puerto Rican born in NY. One night, Raul meets Maria, a young Puerto Rican woman visiting New York. The night of their encounter, something dramatic happens and they are suddenly separated. Struck by love at first sight, he travels to Puerto Rico in search of this beautiful girl. This adventure will have him traveling around the island in search of his love.

Cast

Jaime CamilJuan
Monica SteuerRebeca
Marisé ÁlvarezSara
Bruno IrizarryMarcos
Pili MontillaDaisy
Neville ArchambaultScary Man

