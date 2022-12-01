2002: Deep Still Blue

Not Available

With Deep Still Blue, their ninth full release, 2002 return with their signature sound - romantic themes, opulent string arrangements, piano, acoustic guitar, harp, and flute combined with lush vocal textures. This beautifully orchestrated CD and DVD Audio Visual Connect Series sets the 2002 trademark sound adrift in an ocean of majesty whilst exploring the exquisite underwater photography of Susan Saibara. Join 2020 as they unveil the mystery of Deep Still Blue enabling a new-found respect for our world's oceans and reefs.