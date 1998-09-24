A briefcase with undisclosed contents -- sought by Irish terrorists and the Russian mob -- makes its way into criminals' hands. An Irish liaison assembles a squad of mercenaries, or ronin, charged with the thorny task of recovering the case. But the team, led by an ex-CIA agent, mistrusts one another. Can they accomplish their mission?
|Robert De Niro
|Sam
|Jean Reno
|Vincent
|Natascha McElhone
|Deirdre
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Gregor
|Sean Bean
|Spence
|Jonathan Pryce
|Seamus O'Rourke
