Get into the island groove of both mellow and harder-edged reggae with this collection showcasing Jamaica's top artists. Songs include "Marry Wana" by Wayne Marshall; "Anger Management Medley" by Bounty Killer, Movado, Vybz Cartel, Elephany Man and Bling Dawg; "Dem Grudgfull" by Fire Pashon; "Cut Down the Price" by Natty King; "Joy Inna Yuh Life" by Gentleman; "Ital Stew" by Ras Ghandi; "Step Out" by Busy Signal; and many more.