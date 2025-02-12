2006 AFL Grand Final

Not Available

For the third time in its exciting 20 year AFL history, the West Coast Eagles have taken the great silver premiership cup from the MCG across the Nullabor to its resting place in Perth. The Eagles were the power side of 2006. The minor premier. The side that boasted the magnificent midfield of Judd, Cousins and Kerr and the game's pre-eminent ruckman Cox. Under the coaching of two-time premiership captain John Worsfold, the Eagles recovered from a soul-destroying last-gap loss to the Swans in the opening final. They bounced back at the MCG on the last Saturday in December to show the football world that they were again number one. Sydney and West Coast had been the game's great rivals in recent years. The Eagles out to avenge the 2005 grand final loss... to re-establish their superiority... and so would be.. 2006 - the year of the Eagles.