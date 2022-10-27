2009: Lost Memories

There are breakpoints in the history, the result of a single event may change the whole course. In 1909, an assassination attempt of a Japanese governor fails. Now, in 2009, Korea is just another state of Japan's Empire & Seoul has become a major city. A Korean resistance group fights for liberty, independence & the restoration of true history. Two cops, Japanese & Korean, investigate the group.
|Jang Dong-gun
|Masayuki Sakamoto
|Toru Nakamura
|Shojiro Saigo
|Shin Goo
|Takahashi
|Ahn Gil-kang
|Lee Myung-hak
|Kim Gyu-ri
|Kindergarten teacher
|Cheon Ho-Jin
|Elder
