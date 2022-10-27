Not Available

2009: Lost Memories

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Indecom Cinema

There are breakpoints in the history, the result of a single event may change the whole course. In 1909, an assassination attempt of a Japanese governor fails. Now, in 2009, Korea is just another state of Japan's Empire & Seoul has become a major city. A Korean resistance group fights for liberty, independence & the restoration of true history. Two cops, Japanese & Korean, investigate the group.

Cast

Jang Dong-gunMasayuki Sakamoto
Toru NakamuraShojiro Saigo
Shin GooTakahashi
Ahn Gil-kangLee Myung-hak
Kim Gyu-riKindergarten teacher
Cheon Ho-JinElder

View Full Cast >

Images