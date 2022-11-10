1984

2010

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 5th, 1984

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A joint American-Soviet space expedition is sent to Jupiter to learn went happened to the U.S.S. Discovery against a backdrop of growing global tensions. Among the mysteries the expedition must explain are the appearance of a huge black monolith in Jupiter's orbit and the fate of H.A.L., the Discovery's sentient computer.

Cast

John LithgowDr. Walter Curnow
Helen MirrenTanya Kirbuk
Bob BalabanDr. R. Chandra
Keir DulleaDave Bowman
Douglas RainHAL 9000
Madolyn Smith OsborneCaroline Floyd

