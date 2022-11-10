A joint American-Soviet space expedition is sent to Jupiter to learn went happened to the U.S.S. Discovery against a backdrop of growing global tensions. Among the mysteries the expedition must explain are the appearance of a huge black monolith in Jupiter's orbit and the fate of H.A.L., the Discovery's sentient computer.
|John Lithgow
|Dr. Walter Curnow
|Helen Mirren
|Tanya Kirbuk
|Bob Balaban
|Dr. R. Chandra
|Keir Dullea
|Dave Bowman
|Douglas Rain
|HAL 9000
|Madolyn Smith Osborne
|Caroline Floyd
