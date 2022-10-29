2012 Ateneo Blue Eagles: Drive For Five

Not Available

Relive the journey of Coach Norman Black and the Ateneo Blue Eagles as they went from contender to 5-peat champions! Featured in this rare 60-minute documentary are never before seen footage and interviews of the players and coaches that take you from the sanctuary of Moro Lorenzo Sports Center to their annual training camp in the US, to the locker rooms all the way to the hardcourts of the Arena stadium and the Araneta coliseum. The three-part documentary runs for a total of 50 minutes. Part One is titled, Learning to Fly and features the 2004-07 seasons. Part Two is titled, Flying High and focuses on Seasons 71-74. Part Three is titled, Last Flight is about Season 75 and The Drive for Five.