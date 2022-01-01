Not Available

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage Tour, also known as the 2015 BTS LIVE "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage", was the third concert tour headlined by South Korean boy band BTS to promote their The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series, including their EP's The Most Beautiful Moment Life, Pt.1, Pt. 2 (2015) and the compilation album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever (2016). The tour began on November 27, 2015 in South Korea. An extension to the tour, titled 2016 BTS LIVE "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue" began in South Korea on May 7, 2016.