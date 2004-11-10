2004

Finding Neverland

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2004

Studio

Film Colony

Finding Neverland is an amusing drama about how the story of Peter Pan and Neverland came to be. During a writing slump play writer J.M. Barrie meets the widowed Sylvia and her three children who soon become an important part of Barrie’s life and the inspiration that lead him to create his masterpiece “Peter Pan.”

Cast

Johnny DeppSir James Matthew Barrie
Kate WinsletSylvia Llewelyn Davies
Julie ChristieMrs. Emma du Maurier
Dustin HoffmanCharles Frohman
Freddie HighmorePeter Llewelyn Davies
Radha MitchellMary Ansell Barrie

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images