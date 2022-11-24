The Last Emperor

A dramatic history of Pu Yi, the last of the Emperors of China, from his lofty birth and brief reign in the Forbidden City, the object of worship by half a billion people; through his abdication, his decline and dissolute lifestyle; his exploitation by the invading Japanese, and finally to his obscure existence as just another peasant worker in the People's Republic.
|John Lone
|Pu Yi
|Peter O'Toole
|Reginal Flemming Johnson
|Joan Chen
|Wang Jung
|Vivian Wu
|Wen Hsiu
|Dennis Dun
|Big Li
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|Amakasu
