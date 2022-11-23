1983

The Sword in the Stone

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 1983

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Wart is a young boy who aspires to be a knight's squire. On a hunting trip he falls in on Merlin, a powerful but amnesiac wizard who has plans for him beyond mere squiredom. He starts by trying to give him an education, believing that once one has an education, one can go anywhere. Needless to say, it doesn't quite work out that way.

Cast

Sebastian CabotThe Narrator/Sir Ector (voice)
Karl SwensonMerlin (voice)
Junius MatthewsArchimedes the Owl (voice)
Norman AldenKay (voice)
Rickie SorensenWart (voice)
Ginny TylerLittle Girl Squirrel (voice)

Images