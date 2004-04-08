2004

The Girl Next Door

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 8th, 2004

Studio

Epsilon Motion Pictures

Exceptionally ambitious high schooler Matthew has aspirations for a career in politics when he falls in love with his gorgeous 19-year-old neighbor, Danielle. But Matthew's bright future is jeopardized when he finds Danielle was once a porn star. As Danielle's past catches up with her, Matthew's love for her forces him to re-evaluate his goals.

Cast

Emile HirschMatthew Kidman
Timothy OlyphantKelly
Elisha CuthbertDanielle
James RemarHugo Posh
Chris MarquetteEli
Paul DanoKlitz

Images

