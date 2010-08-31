Reign of Assassins

Set in ancient China, Zeng Jing is a skilled assassin who finds herself in possession of a mystical Buddhist monk's remains. She begins a quest to return the remains to its rightful resting place, and thus places herself in mortal danger because a team of assassins is in a deadly pursuit to possess the remains which holds an ancient power-wielding secret.
|Jung Woo-Sung
|Jiang Ah-sheng
|Wang Xueqi
|King of Dharma Wheel
|Barbie Hsu
|Zhanqing
|Shawn Yue
|Lei Bin
|Kelly Lin
|Drizzle
|Guo Xiaodong
|Zhang Renfeng
