2010

Reign of Assassins

  • History
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 2010

Studio

Beijing Gallop Horse Film & TV Production

Set in ancient China, Zeng Jing is a skilled assassin who finds herself in possession of a mystical Buddhist monk's remains. She begins a quest to return the remains to its rightful resting place, and thus places herself in mortal danger because a team of assassins is in a deadly pursuit to possess the remains which holds an ancient power-wielding secret.

Cast

Jung Woo-SungJiang Ah-sheng
Wang XueqiKing of Dharma Wheel
Barbie HsuZhanqing
Shawn YueLei Bin
Kelly LinDrizzle
Guo XiaodongZhang Renfeng

View Full Cast >

Images