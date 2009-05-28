2009

2081

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 28th, 2009

Studio

Moving Picture Institute

2081 depicts a dystopian future in which, thanks to the 212th Amendment to the Constitution and the unceasing vigilance of the United States Handicapper General, everyone is "finally equal...." The strong wear weights, the beautiful wear masks and the intelligent wear earpieces that fire off loud noises to keep them from taking unfair advantage.

Cast

Julie HagertyHazel Bergeron
Armie HammerHarrison Bergeron
Patricia ClarksonNarrator
James C. BurnsLead HG Man
James CosmoGeorge Bergeron

