2081 depicts a dystopian future in which, thanks to the 212th Amendment to the Constitution and the unceasing vigilance of the United States Handicapper General, everyone is "finally equal...." The strong wear weights, the beautiful wear masks and the intelligent wear earpieces that fire off loud noises to keep them from taking unfair advantage.
|Julie Hagerty
|Hazel Bergeron
|Armie Hammer
|Harrison Bergeron
|Patricia Clarkson
|Narrator
|James C. Burns
|Lead HG Man
|James Cosmo
|George Bergeron
View Full Cast >