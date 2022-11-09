Innerspace

Test pilot Tuck Pendleton volunteers to test a special vessel for a miniaturization experiment. Accidentally injected into a neurotic hypochondriac, Jack Putter, Tuck must convince Jack to find his ex-girlfriend, Lydia Maxwell, to help him extract Tuck and his ship and re-enlarge them before his oxygen runs out.
|Martin Short
|Jack Putter
|Dennis Quaid
|Lt. Tuck Pendleton
|Meg Ryan
|Lydia Maxwell
|Kevin McCarthy
|Victor Eugene Scrimshaw
|Fiona Lewis
|Dr. Margaret Canker
|Vernon Wells
|Mr. Igoe
