1987

Innerspace

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 29th, 1987

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

Test pilot Tuck Pendleton volunteers to test a special vessel for a miniaturization experiment. Accidentally injected into a neurotic hypochondriac, Jack Putter, Tuck must convince Jack to find his ex-girlfriend, Lydia Maxwell, to help him extract Tuck and his ship and re-enlarge them before his oxygen runs out.

Cast

Martin ShortJack Putter
Dennis QuaidLt. Tuck Pendleton
Meg RyanLydia Maxwell
Kevin McCarthyVictor Eugene Scrimshaw
Fiona LewisDr. Margaret Canker
Vernon WellsMr. Igoe

