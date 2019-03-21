2019

Dragged Across Concrete

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 21st, 2019

Studio

Cinestate

Two policemen, one an old-timer, the other his volatile younger partner, find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics becomes the media's cause du jour. Low on cash and with no other options, these two embittered soldiers descend into the criminal underworld to gain their just due, but instead find far more than they wanted awaiting them in the shadows.

Cast

Mel GibsonBrett Ridgeman
Vince VaughnAnthony Lurasetti
Don JohnsonLt. Calvert
Jennifer CarpenterKelly Summer
Michael Jai WhiteBiscuit
Tory KittlesHenry Johns

Images