21 Chump Street - Live at BAM

Lin-Manuel Miranda turns a piece of reporting we broadcast in 2012 into a 14-minute Broadway musical, created by people who normally work on Broadway. You can find the original cast album of “21 Chump Street: The Musical” on, iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify. Nearly 50 actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and comedians joined Ira Glass onstage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Opera House on June 7, 2014, to try some things they'd never tried before. The result? Journalism turned into opera, into plays, into a Broadway musical (by Lin-Manuel Miranda, starring Lindsay Mendez and Anthony Ramos). Comedy from Mike Birbiglia and Saturday Night Live’s Sasheer Zamata. Songs from Stephin Merritt of the Magnetic Fields. Dance from Monica Bill Barnes & Company. Video directed by Seth Lind and produced by Ben Cohen and Ben Katz.