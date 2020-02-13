As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING'S MAN, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.
|Matthew Goode
|Morton
|Gemma Arterton
|Polly
|Aaron Taylor-Johnson
|Archie Reid
|Tom Hollander
|King George / Kaiser Wilhelm / Tsar Nicholas
|Ralph Fiennes
|Orlando Oxford
|Daniel Brühl
|Erik Jan Hanussen
