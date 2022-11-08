Aniara is the story of one of the many spaceships used for transporting Earth's population to their new home-planet Mars. But just as Aniara leaves the ruined Earth, she collides with an asteroid and is knocked off her course. Aniara's passengers slowly realize that they'll never be able to return; they will continue onwards through an empty and cold universe forever.
|Emelie Jonsson
|Mr
|Arvin Kananian
|Chefone
|Bianca Cruzeiro
|Isagel
|Anneli Martini
|The Astronomer
|Jennie Silfverhjelm
|Libidel
|Peter Carlberg
|Chief Engineer
